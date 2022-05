Cannabis gifting parties are no longer allowed in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont this week signed legislation that seeks to crack down on the unregulated cannabis bazaars that cropped up across Connecticut after the drug became fully legal here. At the events, attended by several thousand who usually paid a fee to get in, people would exchange items of value for cannabis-related products or include a cannabis product as part of a purchase of a $25 T-shirt, for example.

