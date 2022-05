The Boston Bruins are in for an interesting few months this offseason. The team have been stuck in a rut of sorts for the past several seasons: good enough to make the playoffs but not a real contender. The decisions made by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney put the organization in a bit of a conundrum as there don’t seem to be immediate prospects in the pipeline ready to fill in the holes on this roster and they aren’t looking at a ton of cap space with big contracts for Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm kicking in next season and only Patrice Bergeron’s $6.875 million being their significant contract coming off the books.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO