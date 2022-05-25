ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Construction begins on New Century Commerce Center in Olathe

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal
Work has started on a multitenant industrial park that could be one of the Kansas City area’s largest when all phases are complete.

Master developer VanTrust Real Estate LLC broke ground last week on the first of three phases — 152 acres with 2.8 million square feet of buildable space — in the eastern portion of New Century Commerce Center, which spans 545 acres at the southwest corner of 159th Street and Old 56 Highway. A potential “fourth phase” could add about 300 acres to that total.

The developer plans to invest $15 million in building public infrastructure for phase one, said Justin Duff , VanTrust’s senior director of development. For all phases, infrastructure investment will total about $71 million. Early projections put the overall project cost at $287.4 million.

Two buildings in the first phase already have been designed and are planned for completion in next year’s second quarter: a 330,000-square-foot industrial building, and a 752,000-square-foot cross-dock building. Both are being built speculatively, meaning they have no signed tenants.

