Uvalde, TX

Former Parkland student says gun violence leaves communities 'a little bit broken'

By Sacha Pfeiffer
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jaclyn Corin, Parkland shooting survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives, about...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

Former gun industry exec speaks out against NRA's role in mass shootings

In Houston, Texas today, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference just days after the deadly school shooting a few dozen miles west in Uvalde. A little later in the program, we're going to hear from our reporter who is there. But first, we're going to hear from someone who spent a lot of time at conventions like this during his two decades as a senior executive in the firearm industry - that is, until he quit and became an advocate for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.
HOUSTON, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
WFAE

What some gun owners are saying in the wake of America's latest mass shooting

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

Teachers, how are you coping in the aftermath of the Texas shooting in Uvalde?

Two fourth grade teachers were among those who were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. It's the latest school shooting in a long list of tragedies that have occurred in the United States and we at NPR would like to hear from teachers of all grades on how you are feeling and coping in the aftermath.
UVALDE, TX
Sacha Pfeiffer
Jaclyn Corin
WFAE

Remembering the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde

We're still learning the names of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. And piece by piece, we're learning a little bit more about who they were, what they liked to do, who they loved and who loved them. We're going to take the next few minutes to say their names out loud and share some small details about each of them.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Just days before the academic year was supposed to end and summer break was to start, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died in their classroom, unable to escape the gunman. Two teachers and 19 students were killed at the elementary school in...
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

12 stats to help inform the gun control debate

The nationwide gun control debate resurfaced on Tuesday, after an 18-year-old shooter entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 students and two adults in the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. The mass shooting came just 10 days after another 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, killing 10 people and injuring three others.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday was a busy, happy morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It was the end of the school year, the children who had made the honor roll were being recognized and parents had come to school for the occasion. "My granddaughter and her husband were...
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

What schools can do to prevent school shootings

Before the Golden State Warriors took to the court for a pivotal playoff game on Tuesday, Steve Kerr, the team's head coach and a vocal activist, stopped the pre-game interview to say that he didn't walk to talk about basketball. The news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had visibly pushed him to tears. And instead of talking about the game, Kerr wanted to talk about why the shootings were becoming all too common.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

The Uvalde shooting conspiracies show how far-right misinformation is evolving

Even before details were known about the shooter who killed 19 children and two school faculty at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, fringe media were awash in rumors, conspiracy theories and misinformation. Some posts incorrectly identified the shooter, while others posited without evidence that the massacre was a government-orchestrated...
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

WFAE

