More Details Are Emerging From Colin Kaepernick's Workout

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Six years since Colin Kaepernick last stepped on an NFL field, the former 49ers quarterback is as close as he's ever been to returning to the league he once starred in. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported...

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem. Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders reportedly view Colin Kaepernick as a backup QB, not 'situational player'

Colin Kaepernick‘s Raiders workout occurred Wednesday, and although Josh McDaniels did not address how the high-profile free agent performed, some indications have emerged that the one-time Super Bowl starter accounted himself well. The former 49ers quarterback displayed good arm strength and conditioning, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. NFL.com’s Ian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their depth chart this Thursday, signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley, a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA, spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he did not play a single snap. Prior to his stint with the Colts, Hundley spent two years with...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Spun

