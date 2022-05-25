ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott Asked For Teammate's Locker To Be Moved Close

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dak Prescott is looking to make the most of his relationship with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys QB told reporters that he asked the team to move Lamb's locker closer to his....

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Star, TX
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Dak Prescott Asked#The Dallas Cowboys Qb#Wr
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Cowboys Will Disappoint In 2022

Every fan of the Dallas Cowboys was disappointed their team got knocked out early in last season’s NFL playoffs. However, they still believe they can make the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl in 2022. But those fans are examining their team the way they should. While Dallas still...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
515K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy