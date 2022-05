It seems that Ken Holland is ready to open up the checkbook in order to keep Evander Kane in Edmonton. Darren Dreger was on TSN 1050’s OverDrive show on Wednesday and he said that he could see Holland more willing to give Kane some extra term on a contract than other teams. Dreger went on to add that Holland might retire when his contract comes to an end in 2024, so he might not be concerned about the term of a given deal going beyond that.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO