In response to Tuesday’s (May 24) mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and 2 adults dead, State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) is urging his Indiana Statehouse colleagues to act on concerns that the ‘permitless carry’ law (HEA 1296) going into effect on July 1 will yield even more senseless violence in Indiana. With HEA 1296 in place, a person 18 years and older who has successfully purchased a handgun will not need to take any additional steps to get a license before carrying.

2 DAYS AGO