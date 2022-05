From rain delays to last minute comebacks to extra innings, there’s not a lot you didn’t see here in Lewistown for B-C softball. That includes a rematch of last year’s championship match between Florence-Carlton and St. Ignatius (Mission)-Arlee-Charlo, who are very familiar with each other. But it was Florence who came out on top again, by a score of 14-11, to capture the program's fourth title since 2017.

LEWISTOWN, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO