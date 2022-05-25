Zuora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Zuora expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $96.5 million to $98.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zuora expects full-year results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $402 million to $406 million.

