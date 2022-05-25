Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $360 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX