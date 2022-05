It will be a nerve-wracking couple of days for Alabama baseball. The Crimson Tide is on the NCAA Tournament bubble and unable to help itself any further. Entering Saturday’s SEC Tournament elimination game, D1 Baseball projected UA as the last team in the field of 64. A win over Florida would have likely secured a spot for Alabama, but the Tide fell to the Gators 11-6. As other bubble and potential bid-stealing teams continue to play, Brad Bohannon’s squad has to wait it out.

