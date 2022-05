AMES — The latest Iowa State University Extension survey of farmland cash rental rates shows an increase by an average of more than ten percent (10.3) in 2022. Economist Alejandro Plastina says there still seems to be room for more of an increase based on the price of land and commodities. “Many people ask, ‘why aren’t we seeing an even higher increase in cash rental rates?’ And there are several answers to that question, but mostly, I think is related to the timing of the survey,” Plastina says.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO