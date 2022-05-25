Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.4 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

