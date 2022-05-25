ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONACO (AP) _ Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.4 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy