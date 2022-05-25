E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $392.2 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of 78 cents to 81 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $432 million to $440 million.

