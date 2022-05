The Randolph Students of the Month for May are senior Lindsey Vandesteeg and seventh-grader Verena Rae Boehne. Vandesteeg’s parents are Tony and Heidi Vandesteeg and her favorite subject in school is being a student aide. Lindsey is in band and Family, Career and Community Leaders of American. She said the people who have a big influence on her are her parents and her advice to other students is “don’t forget to try new things.”

RANDOLPH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO