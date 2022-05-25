Splunk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $304.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.90. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $674.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $735 million to $755 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $734.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK