Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $254.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.50.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

