ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Thursday's 'Roots Azul' concert celebrates sound, culture and community in Tampa Bay

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Pattishall was the recipient of a recent St. Petersburg Arts Alliance grant, and he’s putting that...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

Next month's free Rock the Park Tampa concert features future-soul songwriter NDO

Downtown Tampa’s nearly 12-year free, outdoor and family-friendly concert series is back next week when Rock the Park Tampa happens on Thursday, June 2 at Curtis Hixon Park. Headlining is a familiar face (indie-rock band House of I, a favorite of the CL team) plus one that’s new to us (Bradenton alt-rock band In Transit).
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tech N9ne brings 'Asin9ne' tour to Tampa Bay next week

Some people at Albany’s Empire Live just tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Tech N9ne to postpone the that stop on his current Asin9ne tour. Luckily, the tour is otherwise moving forward, with the 50-year-old hip-hop icon set to visit St. Petersburg's Jannus Live next Thursday, his second time in Tampa Bay over the last year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Scottish synthpop favorite Chvrches is back in Tampa Bay next week

Next year will mark a decade since Scottish synth-pop sensation Chvrches first hit airwaves, and Monday sees the group's return to Tampa Bay where it's been no stranger. Chvrches resume around these parts includes a 2015 Halloween show at Jannus and a slot on the 2018 97X NBT bill, opening for Young The Giant. Lauren Mayberry & co. promote a new album, Screen Violence, for this one at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg that’ll hopefully be a sort-of career retrospective, too.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Carter
cltampa.com

Interview: Sandra Bernhard says 'it’s inspiring' to come to St. Pete Pride 'because there’s something at stake'

For one night only and as part of St Pete Pride’s 20th-anniversary programming, the iconic Sandra Bernhard will perform live at Palladium Theater on Sunday, June 12. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard will bring a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performance. From her groundbreaking 1990s role as a bisexual woman on "Roseanne" to her recent role as an HIV activist nurse in the FX series "Pose," Bernhard has been on the cultural frontlines of the queer community for decades, delivering her singular brand of irreverent, intellectually-informed comedy and social commentary.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Jazz#Azul#Art#Roots Azul#Petersburg Arts Alliance
cltampa.com

Iconic Tampa Irish pub Four Green Fields reopens in Channelside

This week, Tampa's beloved Irish pub Four Green Fields opened its iconic green door once again. Located at 802 N 12th St., in Tampa's Channel District, the new location's painted facade is reminiscent of the original bar that opened as America's first authentic thatched-roofed Irish pub in 1992. Unfortunately, after...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Robert Earl Keen's farewell tour comes to Tampa Theatre on Tuesday

They say that the road goes on forever, and yet everybody’s favorite Houston-bred singer-songwriter, Robert Earl Keen, is ready to call it a day with a farewell tour that stops at the historic Tampa Theatre on Tuesday. One minute,Keen opened for Kris Kristofferson in downtown Clearwater in January 2020,...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
cltampa.com

At St. Pete Pride 2022, I hope to hear 'Black Lives Matter' being shouted just as loudly as 'We Say Gay'

I moved to St. Pete a couple years ago carrying with me a lifetime of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) experience and the sincere desire to make my new home, inclusivity-wise, as much of a utopia as the beautiful beaches and smiling faces suggested it should be. Discovering my own Queerness years ago inspired a joy and freedom in me that I had never known in my life before it. Sadly, it was always hampered by the incredible oppression that came with the world’s opinion of it and the shade of my skin.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy