Rishi Sunak has discovered the power of social democracy. His ambitious and far-reaching package to address the cost of living crisis is in social democracy’s best traditions – a readiness to tax windfall profits that have resulted from nothing more than unearned and unexpected good luck, borrowing on top and then directing the proceeds to alleviate a fall in living standards, especially among the poorest and most vulnerable, which they did nothing to deserve.

ADVOCACY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO