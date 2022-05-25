ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP Airport debuts one-of-a-kind mock aircraft training center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has opened a one-of-a-kind...

Surveillance shows drop in COVID viral load in Twin Cities sewage

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wastewater surveillance shows there has been a drop in the viral load of COVID-19 in Twin Cities sewage, suggesting COVID-19 cases will begin trending lower. The viral load of COVID-19 in waste is trending lower, decreasing from May 17 through May 23 by 38% compared to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDIO-TV

Traffic Notice: MnDOT to add emergency grade raise on Hwy 11 near Rainy Lake

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Turtles crossing streets and roads across Minnesota may need some help

(St. Paul, MN) -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however. She says most turtles we’re seeing right now “are females that are crossing land to find a good spot to nest.” Larson says there is no need to assist a turtle on a rural, gravel road, but you can help one cross a road with higher traffic volume by pulling over, turning on your hazards, and gently moving it the in same direction it was heading. For snapping turtles, she recommends using a shovel or broom to move them.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
WINONA, MN
boreal.org

The story of how the biggest walleye ever caught in Minnesota is coming home

Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Memorial Day Weekend Storms for Minnesota & South Dakota

For many turning the Memorial Day Weekend into 4-days begins today. Packing the car, loading up the camping gear, outfitting the boat, and making a last-minute stop at the grocery store for smores fixins. If your weekend plans have you traveling just a short distance from Sioux Falls then you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE

