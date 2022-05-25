Newscast: 05/25/22

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. "Aqalix Qada!" was filmed by Qawalangin Tribe staff members and edited by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price. We will share new episodes on the last Friday of every month, starting in April and ending in July. In this episode, traditional foods expert Harriet Berikoff shows us how to salt and pickle fish!

