Unalaska, AK

Newscast: 05/25/22

By Hope McKenney
KUCB
 3 days ago

Around 80 people showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday night, waiting to hear if the...

www.kucb.org

KUCB

Unalaska City Council approves agreement for city workers after hours of debate

The Unalaska City Council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents many of the city’s workers on Thursday morning. The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 represents employees at City Hall, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation.
KUCB

Bird flu detected in red fox and eagles found dead in Unalaska

The new strain of bird flu that arrived in Alaska with the spring migration has now been detected in a fox that died in the Aleutian Islands. Wildlife officials say the red fox, as well as eagles, found dead in the Unalaska area, were most likely feeding on birds that had died from the H5N1 avian influenza.
UNALASKA, AK
KUCB

Aqalix Qada episode 2: Harriet’s pickled fish

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. "Aqalix Qada!" was filmed by Qawalangin Tribe staff members and edited by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price. We will share new episodes on the last Friday of every month, starting in April and ending in July. In this episode, traditional foods expert Harriet Berikoff shows us how to salt and pickle fish!
UCSD approves 8% bump in teacher salaries and fewer school days for kids

Unalaska teachers will get an 8% bump in their salaries over the next three years, and they’ll also have fewer days with students. That comes after the Unalaska school board approved the new teacher contracts at a meeting Wednesday. The district will give teachers more money for professional development...
UNALASKA, AK

