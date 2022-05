MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers hit the ground running on Military Appreciation Night by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Sioux Falls would get the only score in overtime to win the game 62-55. Quad City would keep getting the ball in the end zone, but Sioux Falls would keep answering right back to keep the game close throughout. The Wheelers would take the lead into the break after EJ Hilliard would run in his third score of the first half right before the one minute warning.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO