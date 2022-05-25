US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;55;75;63;Breezy;SSE;14;48%;26%;8. Albuquerque, NM;81;53;88;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;5;15%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;60;46;65;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;47%;3%;4. Asheville, NC;67;61;70;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;9;82%;100%;3. Atlanta, GA;76;67;77;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;15;80%;100%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;69;59;66;64;A shower in...www.manisteenews.com
