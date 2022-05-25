US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;55;75;63;Breezy;SSE;14;48%;26%;8. Albuquerque, NM;81;53;88;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;5;15%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;60;46;65;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;47%;3%;4. Asheville, NC;67;61;70;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;9;82%;100%;3. Atlanta, GA;76;67;77;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;15;80%;100%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;69;59;66;64;A shower in...

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet and warm pattern will continue in the Chicago area through Memorial Day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 60 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday and a high temperature of 86 degrees. Memorial Day and Tuesday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees. Temperatures will cool and rain will return on Wednesday. 
