Movies

Star Wars Celebrates Jon Favreau With Black Series Action Figure

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this Jon Favreau action figure. Jon Favreau in Swingers? Jon Favreau in Chef? No, in Star Wars, obviously. As the creator of the hit Disney Plus TV show The Mandalorian, Favreau is celebrated with a toy bearing his goateed likeness available to preorder at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Part...

www.cnet.com

