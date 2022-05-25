Star Wars Celebrates Jon Favreau With Black Series Action Figure

There's nothing men won't laugh at, even at their own potential deaths apparently. Men can be quite mean when pulling someone else's leg and as one Twitter user pointed out, there are no boundaries when men hang out with each other. Everything under the sun is a good target for a joke. It turned into a hilarious thread of people sharing all the rather inappropriate things that men will make fun of. "Men’s banter is too funny, something life-threatening could’ve happened but once we establish you’re still alive every joke in the universe will fly," they wrote on Twitter. The Twitter user who goes by KING KAYODE (@Unkle_K) served up an example: "My boy got stabbed and we kept saying he had beef with Arya Stark." Here are some of the rather dark and funny things we came across on the thread:

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO