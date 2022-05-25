ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Shooting victim IDd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sangamon County Coroner has identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s...

Davis: guns are not the problem

Rodney Davis knows something about gun crimes. The Republican Congressman from Taylorville was at a baseball practice near Washington in 2017, when a gunman fired at the players, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). With that experience, and amid a wave of school shootings of which Uvalde is only the...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Destigmatizing mental health issues

The cause for destigmatizing mental health issues, which can lead to catastrophic outcomes like attempted suicide, may have no more passionate advocate than Darlene Steinkamp, a nurse in the trauma-burn ICU unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She also happens to be the reigning Miss Capitol City and, as such, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Employment up across Illinois

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of the Danville area. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
DANVILLE, IL
Get your lawn chairs ready

Starting next Thursday, and continuing for ten Thursdays in a row, the Levitt AMP concert series returns to the Y Block. There’s an effort to make the grassy block north of the Governor’s Mansion more of a year-round venue. “We’ve invited the Illinois Department of Ag to have their products expo during Christmastime,” said Kayla Graven (pictured), executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc. “We’re looking to expand on that event and partner with the First Lady to maybe have a light display.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL

