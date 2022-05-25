Senior Salute – Lucas Van Otterloo

CRESTON, Iowa – May 26, 2022 – A project to repair the Iowa 92 bridge over Jordan Creek one mile east of Carson will require closing Iowa 92 in both directions between U.S. 59 and Pottawattamie County Road M-47 starting Wednesday, June 1 at 7 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office. The closure is expected to be in place until Aug. 18. During this project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using U.S. 6, U.S. 59, and Iowa 48 (see map below).
Comments / 0