ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing one week before two year anniversary

By Angela Mulka
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd one week before the second anniversary of his death. Thomas Lane admitted he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler allegedly bought gun days before killing son

Leading up to the day she shot her son to death, family members expressed concerns Thaler would harm six-year-old Eli Hart before losing him, reports say. The Star Tribune cited court documents in a report claiming Thaler “bought a shotgun and learned how to use it”, after the child’s father, Tory Hart, counter-filed papers to get custody of their son in what had already been a bitter dispute.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Purchase of Gun used in Mass Shooting

A man from St. Paul has entered a guilty plea in federal court for his involvement as a middleman in a gun-buying conspiracy that resulted in the fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park last October. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to make...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WDBO

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 16-22

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 16-22. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. May 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

Man Sustains Life-Threatening Wounds In Northeast Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight. Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old. Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight. No one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 24, Indicted For Illegally Possessing Pistol Altered To Be Fully Automatic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after being found earlier this month in possession of a pistol that had been modified into a machinegun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 24-year-old Markyse Maurice Wells, of Brooklyn Park, was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a machinegun and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a traffic stop on March 15 in Robbinsdale. Wells allegedly ran from officers when he was asked to step out of the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. After a short chase, police arrested Wells after they found him hiding in the bathroom of a nearby gas station. Inside his car, officers found a pistol with an extended magazine. The gun had been modified with an auto sear, also known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. According to federal officials, Wells has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Michigan State Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#A Hmong American
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Settles With Journalist Blinded During Unrest Following George Floyd’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $600,000 to a freelance journalist who lost sight in one of her eyes after being shot by a foam bullet while covering the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Linda Tirado, a photojournalist and writer, covered the uprising in May of 2020, and during those nights Tirado said she experienced unprecedented levels of violence from law enforcement. One officer fired a less-lethal round at her, striking her in the face. “My googles came off, I had a laceration on my eye,” she told WCCO-TV in 2020. “A lot of blood, a lot of tear gas.” Photojournalist Linda Tirado (credit: Linda Tirado) Protesters drove Tirado to the hospital. She lost sight in her left eye, and she sued the city of Minneapolis, then-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other law enforcement officials. On Thursday, the city said that it agreed to settle with Tirado, but did not comment further on the matter. In an interview with WCCO-TV, Tirado said that she plans to give 20% of the settlement money back to the Minneapolis community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Devon Glover Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In 2 Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy