Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Balancing classes and football was tricky when I first got to college. It took me a while to get to where I am. Yet, with the help of the advisors, I have put myself in good academic standing. I am currently majoring in Communications, and I might be building on that with a master’s in the future. I’ve completed an internship at the YMCA, coaching football to kids and learning the flow of practice at every position.

