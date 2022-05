MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning. A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.

