ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun control proposals unlikely to get enacted, as with previous mass shootings

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaoiL_0fqGqnnv00

I n the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 19 children and two adults dead, it did not appear Congress would take immediate action to pass any legislation to overhaul or reform the nation's gun laws .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) acknowledged in remarks on the floor on Wednesday that there did not appear to be a path forward for legislation changing gun laws. Schumer argued that Republicans are opposed to such efforts and that Americans should consider gun policy when they vote in November.

Schumer said the Senate could use the domestic terrorism bill under consideration this week "to begin considering gun safety amendments," although there does not appear to be enough support to use that bill as a vehicle to pass the measures. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said any gun legislation would likely not be taken up by the Senate until after the chamber's Memorial Day recess.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE BRAD RAFFENSPERGER HOLDS SEAT AGAINST TRUMP-BACKED GOP PRIMARY RIVAL

Proponents of legislation to change the nation's current gun laws have been left jaded by numerous failures to pass such legislation. Following a 2012 school shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, the last bipartisan gun control effort, spearheaded by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA), failed in the Senate in 2013.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to plead with colleagues to find "a common denominator" for a federal legislative response to reduce mass shootings.

"What are we doing? What are we doing?" Murphy asked, adding, "Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is that as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?"

Prior to the Sandy Hook shooting, Democrats had been more cautious about advocating gun control measures after some in the party blamed an assault-weapons ban signed into law by President Bill Clinton as a factor in their midterm election losses in 1994. And Vice President Al Gore, then the Democratic presidential nominee, lost both his home state of Tennessee and West Virginia, previously a Democratic stronghold, in the 2000 election, costing himself and his party the presidency.

But with the Uvalde, Texas, shooting giving new prominence to the issue, Democrats do not appear poised to offer legislation that could pass the Senate. With Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) remaining opposed to ending the filibuster, Democrats cannot take unilateral action and would need to win Republican support for any measures they would pass.

Although Democrats pointed to Republican resistance, the party has not focused on gun legislation while controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House for more than a year.

The Texas school shooting followed another recent mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store that investigators say was targeted for being in a predominantly black neighborhood. That shooting did not prompt a legislative response either.

House-passed background check bills from March of last year have not been taken up by the Senate, and it was not immediately clear what measures to reform existing laws or pass new restrictions might be met with bipartisan support.

In his own remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the violence but did not elaborate on what, if any, legislative response he would support.

But some Republicans indicated they are open to debate on certain types of reform.

"I welcome a debate in the U.S. Senate about any and all measures that my colleagues believe will have an effect," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a state that saw a 2015 mass shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, wrote on Twitter. "Let's debate and vote."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Toomey, who is retiring at the end of his term, reportedly still supports expanding background checks after his failed effort with Manchin. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) indicated she would support incentivizing states to pass red flag laws, which grant state authorities some ability to confiscate guns from people who are believed to present a threat to themselves or others.

Comments / 21

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Republicans#Americans#State#Gop
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy