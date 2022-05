Mauro Montanez and his step-daughter Brooklyn at the union celebration Wednesday in the Broadmoor Senior Center parking lot. (Garrison Wells/The Observer) We’re the ones who work here. We’re the ones who do the day-to-day and it just feels like at this point that we are just numbers — Mauro Montanez, tech at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO