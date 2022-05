DAVENPORT, IOWA (May 26, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June, Vander Veer Park, at 10AM. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we'll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10.

