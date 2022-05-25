Splunk Q1 Results Beat Street Expectations, Raises FY23 Guidance, Shares Rise

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Milestone's Compensation Committee granted three new employees incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 92,000 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $5.48, the closing price of Milestone's common stock on May 16, 2022. The awards were made pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation. The inducement grants were approved by Milestone's Compensation Committee and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

