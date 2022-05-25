ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Splunk Q1 Results Beat Street Expectations, Raises FY23 Guidance, Shares Rise

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Splunk Inc SPLK reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 34.3% year-over-year to $674.08 million, beating the consensus of $628.75 million. Cloud revenue was $323 million (+66% Y/Y). Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 130%. 329 customers with...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Gaining Today

Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $3.75 billion, beating the consensus of $3.05 billion. Average monthly active users rose 4% Y/Y to 751.3 million. Active buyers in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, increased 7% Y/Y to 881.9 million. Revenues from online marketing...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Gap Analysts React To Mixed Q1 Earnings: 'Disappointed, But Not Surprised'

Shares of Gap Inc GPS intially dropped more than 5% on Friday after the company reported first-quarter earnings and cut its full-year profit guidance. On Thursday, Gap reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 44 cents, missing consensus estimates of a 13-cent loss. Gap reported revenue of $3.48 billion, beating analyst expectations of $3.46 billion. Revenue was down 13% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beat Street#Splunk Inc Splk#Cloud#Eps
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are On The Move Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Nvidia said first-quarter revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The chip company reported quarterly adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Amgen 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Amgen AMGN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.5%. Currently, Amgen has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion. Buying $100 In AMGN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMGN stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Weighed Marvell Tech After Q1 Beat

Analysts lauded Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL post Q1 beat. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated Buy on Marvell with a price target of $125 (112% upside). Another beat and raise for Marvell on broad-based infrastructure demand with data center being the key driver. Once again, and surprisingly, delinquencies continue to grow in the reported quarter despite increased supply execution.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Milestone's Compensation Committee granted three new employees incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 92,000 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $5.48, the closing price of Milestone's common stock on May 16, 2022. The awards were made pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation. The inducement grants were approved by Milestone's Compensation Committee and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

Land Breeze To Sell Its Interest In SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ SGQRF states that Land Breeze has agreed to sell all of its interests in SouthGobi, including 64.76 million common shares and the $250 million convertible debenture dated November 19, 2009, to JD Zhixing Fund LP. In connection with the Sale Transaction, Land Breeze and affiliate Fullbloom...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG and Hibbett, Inc. HIBB. Data on personal income, outlays, international trade in goods and wholesale inventories will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roku

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Roku ROKU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy