A $260,000 new construction for PurLife Medical Clinic on Southlake Boulevard, plus more upcoming projects

Here are six businesses that have recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth. 1. Maple Street Biscuit Co. officially opened its new location at 967 Keller Parkway, Keller, on May 3, according to a spokesperson from the Keller location. The Keller restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is known for its “comfort food with a modern twist” and offers a variety of biscuits, waffles and bowls, according to its website. Maple Street Biscuit Co. has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in addition to two other Texas locations in Frisco and San Antonio. 817-753-8550. www.maplestreetbiscuits.com.

KELLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO