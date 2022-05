KENNETT SQUARE — People are uniting across Chester County this weekend to celebrate veterans and honor their service to America. “America has been honoring those who made the supreme sacrifice for our nation since shortly after the Civil War ended,” said Randal Noller of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. “With each passing year and each new conflict, we add to the roll of honor those who have worn the uniform and risked all in service to our country and the ideals it stands for (eternally).”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO