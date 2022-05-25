ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: 3 killed in separate daytime shootings in Philadelphia

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people were killed in two different shooting that happened minutes apart Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 14

Tiffany Rae
3d ago

Wow. Sounds like it's going to be a deadly summer. Ppl need to stay home more or find things to do outside of Philadelphia.

Reply(2)
7
Stephanie Reese
3d ago

Wow and summer havent started yet. this is a world wide problem in large cities. i blame the parents and the police because we cant trust them. how is it that ypur 14 yr old with a gun.and coming home with things you didnt buy.??? Where are the Black Fathers and Leaders.at. i pray i never get that call and vice-verse. This World is Doom. God take the Wheel.l

Reply
2
Expoited
2d ago

Buy a bulletproof vest and a gun protect yourself it’s your right and a right to fight back

Reply(1)
4
Related
fox29.com

4-year-old child wounded, hospitalized after West Philadelphia shooting

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a four-year-old child. Officials say police were called to the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue on the report of a child shot inside a vehicle. When police arrived, they discovered a four-year-old boy shot himself in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted for Popeyes Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Detective say they are investigating a Commercial Burglary of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen located at 314 W Lehigh Ave. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, at 2:07 am, an unknown white male gained entry to the Popeyes by prying open the rear door. Once inside the suspect took both cash registers and $200 and then fled in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Search for Assault Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are searching for the suspected wanted in a recent aggravated assault incident. Authorities state that on May 17, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance video climbing a barbed wire fence around a facility located at 2610 S. Columbus Boulevard. The suspect is seen entering the building and walking around with a knife in his hand. The suspect encountered an employee and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect cut the employee with the knife. The suspect then fled and was last seen climbing the fence onto Weccacoe Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Shot Six Times in Violent Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they continue to investigate the 2021 shooting of a 44-year-old woman inside her home. Authorities state that on September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim was inside her home on the 6200 block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun. The suspect then said, “someone got a problem with my people” and began to fire his gun striking the victim and causing her to fall to the floor. While on the floor the suspect then shot her several more times then fled out the front door. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medic where she was treated for six (6) gunshot wounds in the hands, legs and back and was listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Hurt In North Philadelphia House Fire

Alex Lloyd Gross has the reputation for aggressive news coverage. With over 40 years experience including working at The News Gleaner, and had his work published in books and magazines that span the entire globe. With a strong background in emergency service related topics, he can bring forth a perspective that others cannot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
SoJO 104.9

Identity of 15-year-old Shot and Killed in Vineland, NJ, Released

Authorities in Cumberland County have released the name of the 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the victim was Anthony Torres-Sanchez. According to officials, the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Juvenile Charged With Attempted Murder for Pennsauken, NJ, Shooting

Cops in Camden County say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Pennsauken Thursday afternoon; he faces attempted murder and weapon-related charges. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says at about 5 PM Thursday, Pennsauken police responded to a shooting in the area of the 4700 block of Westfield Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in his hand and taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy