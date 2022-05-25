Police: 3 killed in separate daytime shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they continue to investigate the 2021 shooting of a 44-year-old woman inside her home. Authorities state that on September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim was inside her home on the 6200 block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun. The suspect then said, “someone got a problem with my people” and began to fire his gun striking the victim and causing her to fall to the floor. While on the floor the suspect then shot her several more times then fled out the front door. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medic where she was treated for six (6) gunshot wounds in the hands, legs and back and was listed in stable condition.

