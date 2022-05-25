ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL world reacts to huge Colin Kaepernick news

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 769

citizenzero
3d ago

What a shame! If I owned an NFL franchise, I’d sure rather have people on my roster that showed up to play the game, not got distracted by a bunch of politics. I guess all my friends were right. The NFL is no better than the rest of them. Sellouts.

Reply(67)
305
Dennis Wohltman
3d ago

for what the NFL has lost billions of dollars because of this jerkoff and will billions more if any team hires him . Boycott the NFL they are race-baiters

Reply(9)
150
RealFacts101
3d ago

didn't he compare football to slavery in a Netflix show? so he's for slavery now? I'm confused 😕

Reply(53)
269
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Manager Will Protest During National Anthem: Fans React

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has apparently decided to take a page out of another San Francisco athlete's book and start protesting during the national anthem. Ahead of today's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Kapler told reporters that he won't be coming out for the national anthem. He said that he plans to protest like that "until I feel better about the direction of our country."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Derek Carr
Jemele Hill
Colin Kaepernick
Adam Schefter
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cassius

The Comeback: Colin Kaepernick Completes Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick‘s path to return to the NFL continues to get clearer. The quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wendesday, according to ESPN. The workout marked the first time Kaep has done so since getting blacklisted in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem while protesting racial inequality across the United States. […]
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Longhorns legend Ricky Williams changes his name, His New name is….

Ricky Williams was an interesting player. I remember there were stories of him walking around with his helmet on everywhere he went. The former Texas Longhorns legend and NFL standout is no longer Ricky Williams. He has changed his legal name. His new name is Errick Miron. Miron played at...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid responds to ex-Chief’s Eric Bieniemy comments

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a fairly amusing response to criticism from LeSean McCoy regarding offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Reid was asked about comments made by McCoy, who criticized Bieniemy and suggested there was a reason the Chiefs offensive coordinator has not been named a head coach. Reid was dismissive of the remarks, and offered a sort of backhanded criticism at the former running back.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

