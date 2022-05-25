ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Jordan School District to allow religious garb at graduation

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Bnyz_0fqGoQxA00

SALT LAKE COUNTY ( ABC4 ) – The Jordan School District Board of Education unanimously passed a motion that will allow students to wear religious or cultural garb at graduation.

This comes as students and parents filled the school district board meeting on Tuesday with concerns that students could not wear leis at graduation.

A lei is a garland common in Hawaii and across Polynesia that is worn during celebrations.

Jordan School District establishes student and parent hotline

The Jordan School District policy states that graduates are expected to wear a cap and gown without decorations, additions or alterations.

The school district’s board of education approved the motion for this year’s graduation, saying they will revisit the conversation if they want to permanently change the school district policy for all upcoming graduations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

Lyin' Joe Biden
2d ago

So... if a person is an occultist, a pentagram will be acceptable? This is the law of unintended consequences, and the Pandora's Box you open when you allow one group to bend the rules... Now, under the protection of religious freedom, you have to allow anything, and it can be claimed as a religious symbol.

Reply
2
Related
KSLTV

Federal free lunch program ending for all schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents, listen up — no more free breakfasts or lunches for your kids. That’s because the federal government is ending its free breakfast and lunch program it started two years ago during the pandemic. It will not go into effect until next school...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

East High students walk out over recent school shooting in Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Nearly a hundred students showed up outside East High School at 10:15 a.m. Friday morning to stand in solidarity for more gun control and out of respect for the recent shooting in Texas. Students could be heard saying, “This isn’t how school is supposed...
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Utah schools upgrading safety measures to keep students safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Schools in the Granite School District have been upgrading for school safety for years. On Wednesday, ABC4 toured one elementary school which featured key cards, new cameras, and an extra key card necessary to access the office. “Just creating barriers. Making it very difficult to access the building in and of […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
Salt Lake County, UT
Sports
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
State
Hawaii State
kslnewsradio.com

Swastikas drawn in yearbooks at a Sandy school, administration investigating

SANDY, Utah — Administrators at a private school in Sandy are looking into why swastikas were drawn in some of the school’s yearbooks. Andrew Menke, head of the Waterford School, didn’t say how many yearbooks were drawn in or how the school learned of the situation. However, he can confirm that they were drawn by students in middle school.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Signs honoring veterans to be placed along I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will install two new 5-foot by 10-foot signs on I-15 near Point of the Mountain in honorary recognition of the interstate as the Veterans’ Memorial Highway.  I-15 was initially deemed the Veterans’ Memorial Highway back in 1998, but since then there have […]
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Can someone bring a gun into Park City schools?

The Park City School District has a policy that all people — adults and students — are forbidden from carrying firearms on school property. But that policy doesn’t apply if the person has a concealed carry permit. On Wednesday, the Park City Police Department was called to...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

How Utah schools handle threats

UTAH (ABC4) – In the last month alone, police in Utah have reported at least three school threats; two targeting elementary schools in Moab and Provo and one in Bluffdale at Summit Academy.   How threats are handled depends on what school your child attends. Student and school safety specialist Rhett Larsen is a part […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan School District#Commencement Ceremony#Nexstar Media Inc
kjzz.com

Students attacked, culture of aggression alleged at Weber County school

Multiple videos have emerged of students attacking students at or near Sand Ridge Junior High in Weber County, and a mom and her seventh-grade daughter are calling for change. “I was putting my shirt on, and she dragged me off the bench,” said student Marley Hogan, as she described being assaulted by another girl in the locker room in March—an attack someone then posted online. “She stood on top of me, and bashed my head into the locker repeatedly.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

What are the coolest coffee shops in Utah?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the World Population Review, Utah is made up of roughly 68.55% Latter-day Saints. Despite this, the Salt Lake coffee scene is buzzing – literally. Judging by the array of cafés in the area, it seems that residents can’t get their hands on enough lattes and cold brews […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Preparing school staff for active shooter situations

UTAH (ABC4) – How does Utah prepare for a potential active shooter situation? In Utah County, the sheriff’s office offers a class for teachers, administrators and other school staff who want to be prepared for these types of situations The class is called the Teacher’s Academy and it’s typically offered yearly. It teaches staff what […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC4

First period product dispensers installed in Utah school

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The state’s first dispensers with free period products are being installed at a school in Murray. Hillcrest Jr. High is the first public school with free tampons and pads in every female and unisex bathroom. State lawmakers recently passed a bill requiring period products to be freely available in every K […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Intermountain speaks on water safety in Utah

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Today, trauma clinicians and community health caregivers from Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital will be joined by first responders from Utah State Parks and Wasatch County Search and Rescue to discuss the importance of water safety as we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend.  The event will take place at Deer Creek […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Department of Health gives update on formula shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, the Utah Department of Health released updates on the availability of baby formula in the state. According to the UDOH, pre-mixed formulas continue to be delivered to Utah. Where to look:. For the first time since before the recall, a limited supply of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

7 can't miss summer events in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's a great time to enjoy an epic weekend getaway set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wasatch Mountain Range. Between now and the end of September, here are the top 7 summer event's that you can't miss in Ogden! Check out our entire events calendar here!
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Lien: It’s Time for Golf Courses to Pay Their Dues

I hate golf courses. I think about them all the time (I wouldn’t, as it’s illegal, but I often have the thought). They’re a waste of space and water, with only a dozen or so people playing on acres of open land at a time. Historically, golf has not allowed women or people of color to play and remains unavailable to lower-income individuals. In Utah, about 282,000 people play the sport, making up only about 11% of our population. Rich, white men continue to dominate the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy