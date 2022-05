(CBS4) – The Denver Police Department and the city have been hit with another round of lawsuits, accusing officers of using excessive force on protestors during the summer of 2020 as people took to the street after the murder of George Floyd calling for justice. These lawsuits come nearly two years after those initial protests. “They disrupted my peace that day when my personal space was invaded,” said Lindsay Minter, who is a plaintiff in one of the lawsuits. “My guard wasn’t up I wasn’t ready to be attacked.” (credit: CBS) It’s still difficult for Minter to discuss what happened to her on...

