Dick’s Sporting Not-So-Good Revenue in Q1

Click here to read the full article. The right merchandise mix and careful price increases helped TJX offset higher costs in a way that Walmart, Target and Amazon couldn’t. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCentury 21 Is New York's Newest Comeback KidTuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthApparel Fueled 21% Sales Growth at Dillard's in Q1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO