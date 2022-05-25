ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Dick’s Sporting Not-So-Good Revenue in Q1

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported $2.7 billion in first-quarter revenue, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.59 billion but falling from the $2.92 billion reported a year earlier. With 729 regular stores and 129 specialty concept stores, the retailer posted $260.6 million in...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Foot Locker Posts Flat First Quarter

Foot Locker kept a steady pace in the company’s latest earnings report. The sportswear and footwear retailer generated $2.18 billion in Q1 2022, a 1% increase year-over-year, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates of $2.2 billion in sales for the quarter. Net income reached $133 million in Q1, compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Same Store Sales#Building Brands Dick#Public Lands#Out Back Outdoor
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Can Buying Kohl's Help J.C. Penney Make a Comeback?

In its heady days, the 120-year-old department store chain J.C. Penney used to be the go-to place for consumers looking for low-cost drapes, mattresses, and tableware, as well as work and leisure clothing. The Plano, Texas, retailer served the price conscious consumer part of America's middle class families. Over the...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
Mashed

Why Aldi Shoppers Are Upset About Its Latest Pricing Update

Aldi is often known for its competitive pricing, but a recent price commitment by management seems to be falling short of shopper expectations. Aldi recently shared in an Instagram post, "Want even lower prices on ALDI Finds? Look no further. Hurry in this Sunday (and we mean hurry!) for unbelievable price cuts on #ALDIFinds. In stores only, while supplies last. #LowerThanLowPrices."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

TJ Maxx Owner: ‘Most Recession Proof’ Name in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. The right merchandise mix and careful price increases helped TJX offset higher costs in a way that Walmart, Target and Amazon couldn’t. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCentury 21 Is New York's Newest Comeback KidTuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthApparel Fueled 21% Sales Growth at Dillard's in Q1Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Retail stocks including Costco (COST -0.04%),...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Walmart Tries to Take On Amazon’s Huge Sales Event

Back in 2015 when Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report launched a cool little event called Prime Day in hopes of dethroning the power of Black Friday, quite a few of us showed up to buy heavily discounted goodies (including a mind-boggling 24,000 Instant Pots). Now, it's seven years...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Macy's Stock Is Soaring, But It's Still On Sale

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Macy's (M 2.27%) stock jumped by 19% on...
STOCKS
International Business Times

U.S. Retailer Earnings Show Chasm Among Shoppers As Inflation Surges

Earnings from retailers this week illustrated a split in shopping patterns of more- and less-affluent Americans dealing with the highest inflation in four decades. As high inflation has lifted prices of everything from TVs to toothpaste, lower-income consumers have curbed their spending habits, according to stores that cater to them. Higher-income shoppers have shown resiliency, snapping up tailored suits, designer gowns and footwear, according to the department stores that cater to them.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy