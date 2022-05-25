ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiderhead Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

By Erin Fabrigas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful people get away with too much, I say that having benefited myself from time to time. – Abnesti. We are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the upcoming sci-fi Netflix film, Spiderhead. In this movie, Chris Hemsworth breaks out his American accent as a mad genius doing what...

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
Tom Cruise’s new ‘Top Gun’ could take movies back to the late ’70s and the golden age of blockbusters

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, is expected to rake in over $100 million in the U.S. this weekend, which could make it the highest-grossing domestic opening in the history of Memorial Day weekend.
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
Ewan McGregor Felt "Real Fear" of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fear may be the path to the dark side, but Ewan McGregor felt "real fear" seeing Hayden Christensen suited up as Darth Vader on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. A decade after Obi-Wan's fiery lightsaber duel with the newly christened Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, master and padawan will reunite for what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has billed as the "rematch of the century." Set another nine years before Obi-Wan and Vader's fated final encounter aboard the Death Star in A New Hope, the series premiering May 27 on Disney+ marks McGregor's — and Obi-Wan's — first time seeing the Sith Lord's life-saving suit of black armor.
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel “1932” at Paramount+, Variety has learned. The show follows the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. “1932” is a followup to “1883,” the latter of which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the mothership series. “1932” was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in February. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal...
Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
Box Office: ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Set to Debut at No. 2 as ‘Doctor Strange’ Continues Reign

Click here to read the full article. The “Doctor” is still in, as Marvel’s latest film continues to lead the box office against some very proper competition. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” added another $8.5 million to its box office total on Friday, bumping its cumulative gross up to $318 million. Meanwhile, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is estimated to end the weekend with $18 million. “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film spin-off of the beloved U.K. series, raked in a solid $1 million in previews on Thursday from 3,300 theaters. But its weekend estimates won’t be enough...
Halle Berry Cast in New Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is set to star in 21 Laps' new thriller, Mother Land. The film, which will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, is set to be directed by The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the film's script. Mother Land is expected to start production in 2023.
Jeff Bridges Goes Full ‘John Wick’ in Trailer for FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Series

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is on the run and out for blood in the first trailer for “The Old Man,” the new FX drama series premiering June 16. Based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 thriller novel of the same name, “The Old Man” stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has spent decades living off the grid in hiding from his former agency. When an assassination attempt forces him out of hiding, Chase ends up on the run from Harold Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI’s assistant director for counterintelligence with whom he shares a...
Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
DC's Blue Beetle Set Photos Reveal First Look at Costume

Production is currently underway on DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will bring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle to life on the big screen. Given Jaime's fan-favorite status within the pages of DC Comics, there's definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding his cinematic debut, and around how the Blue Beetle costume will translate onscreen. After concept art of the Blue Beetle suit first debuted during DC FanDome 2021, we've finally got a new look at what that will entail. JustJared Jr. recently published a series of set photos from Blue Beetle, which provide a pretty epic look at the practical costume.
