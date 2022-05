The following story was submitted by Mary C. Holly lives in a crowded and noisy part of San Francisco, California. I live in a quieter neighbourhood in San Francisco and when gone from home for a length of time Holly temporarily moves into the vacant studio apartment which is connected to my house. Holly also fell in love with my rescue cat, Big Pete. I do not mind that she has renamed that large sweet tabby Petey. I also try not to be jealous that their love is mutual, even though I believe cats are capable of loving more than one human at a time!

