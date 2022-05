KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A former EMT in New Hampshire has been charged with drugging and sexually abusing three children under the age of 13. Todd Burnim, 54, of Kensington, was indicted this month by a grand jury in Rockingham County on a dozen counts of felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault related to the abuse which allegedly took place between 2012 and 2019. It was unclear how Burnim knew his alleged victims.

