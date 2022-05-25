Crew places historic Francis Scott Key Memorial buoy in Patapsco River

Brad Kappel, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the #1 Waterfront Real Estate Agent in Maryland. Brad has been serving residents of Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore for fifteen years in real estate, home construction, and renovation. Brad’s unique experience allows him to offer authentic insight into each property’s current condition, value, and potential. Brad is grateful for the clients, colleagues, friends, and family who supported his success throughout his career and contributed to his strong first half in 2022—with $130 million in total sales to date.Brad adheres to the philosophy that “clients deserve nothing short of excellence.” From the initial meeting, to navigating important decisions and the final settlement transaction, Brad works diligently to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. Brad doesn’t just sell the waterfront lifestyle—he lives it! The Kappel family has called Annapolis its hometown for three generations. When he’s not pursuing his passion in real estate, he is exploring the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay by boat or paddle board or spending time with his wife, two children and golden retriever puppy at their home on the Severn River.

