ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Crew places historic Francis Scott Key Memorial buoy in Patapsco River

By Tommie Clark
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Coast Guard is celebrating history along the Patapsco River. WBAL-TV 11 News was aboard a ship as a crew set out a special memorial buoy for the summer. Mid-morning, the Cutter's crew set out from the coast guard yard for Fort McHenry. The Philadelphia-based vessel is in...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

After 3 years, Baltimore welcomes back fireworks for July Fourth

After a few years off because of the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks are making a long-awaited return to the Inner Harbor for the Fourth of July this summer. Mayor Brandon Scott made the announcement Thursday. "It has been an extremely long almost three years now and I'm thrilled to welcome residents...
BALTIMORE, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

Kayak, Paddle Board, Catamaran, and Jet Ski Rentals Coming to Port Covington

Port Covington and Eastern Watersports are partnering this summer to bring kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing catamarans, and jet skis to the Middle Branch. Beginning this Saturday, May 28, Eastern Watersports will offer hourly equipment rentals at the Port Covington Marina at 321 E. Cromwell St. Eastern Watersports has operating locations...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Patapsco, MD
WBOC

Exposure to Pool Chemicals Sickens 2 in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Chestertown and Rock Hall Have Become a Destination for Romantic Sailing Adventures

Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Scott Key
Person
James Horn
whatsupmag.com

Brad Kappel - #1 Waterfront Realtor in Maryland

Brad Kappel, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the #1 Waterfront Real Estate Agent in Maryland. Brad has been serving residents of Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore for fifteen years in real estate, home construction, and renovation. Brad’s unique experience allows him to offer authentic insight into each property’s current condition, value, and potential. Brad is grateful for the clients, colleagues, friends, and family who supported his success throughout his career and contributed to his strong first half in 2022—with $130 million in total sales to date.Brad adheres to the philosophy that “clients deserve nothing short of excellence.” From the initial meeting, to navigating important decisions and the final settlement transaction, Brad works diligently to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. Brad doesn’t just sell the waterfront lifestyle—he lives it! The Kappel family has called Annapolis its hometown for three generations. When he’s not pursuing his passion in real estate, he is exploring the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay by boat or paddle board or spending time with his wife, two children and golden retriever puppy at their home on the Severn River.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire spread to three east Baltimore row homes Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, three-row homes caught fire in the McElderry Park section of Baltimore City, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. At around 2:57, Baltimore City Fire crews arrived at the 2000 block of McElderry Park street. Baltimore City Fire Crews arrived at the scene with smoke...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report

Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. The Good news is that all of the Eastern Bay sites passed this week. The Choptank, not so much.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buoy#Patapsco River#The U S Coast Guard#Cutter#The National Anthem#The Battle Of Baltimore#National Park Service
Wbaltv.com

Black Bear spotted around Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It is not unheard of, but it is unusual -- a bear -- at Westminster High School. The bear was seen roaming around campus from the front entrance to the back parking lot. The bear was spotted at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Westminster High School,...
WESTMINSTER, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Meet The Candidates: State Delegate, District 31

Roughly two months remain before the primary election, with early voting starting on July 7 and Election Day arriving on July 19. Who are the candidates on this year’s ballot? The Voice asked each of them to submit a short bio to share their respective backgrounds and priorities. Here...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

CDC: 4 Baltimore-area jurisdictions have high COVID-19 community transmission

Four of Maryland's biggest jurisdictions are now areas of high community transmission for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. While most elected leaders and health officials in those jurisdictions said they will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
baltimorebrew.com

“Those guys that robbed me – the police came after the fact”

To make Baltimore safer, cut the BPD budget and shift the funding to housing, health care, substance abuse treatment and other needs, residents say, turning out in force for Taxpayers’ Night. Last night, a Baltimore man did what city residents have been doing consistently in recent years when they...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy