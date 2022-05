After allegedly abandoning her infant children in 1999 and 2003, a Minnesota woman is now facing a murder charge decades later. Nearly 20 years ago, the son of Jennifer Matter, 50, was found abandoned in a lake. In a criminal complaint, she acknowledged also abandoning another newborn child that was found in the Mississippi River some years before, according to state and local authorities. DNA technology and genealogical research connected the infants to Ms Matter, and donations from the community helped to solve the cold case. Ms Matter, from Red Wing, southeast of Minneapolis on the border with Wisconsin,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO