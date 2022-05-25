ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington's 2021 Volunteer of the Year named

Newington Town Crier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWINGTON – The Town’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year is an individual people call when they need something done and done right. That would be Patty Foley, who shares the title with the Newington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) this year. Foley was recently recognized by the Town Council with a...

www.newingtontowncrier.com

