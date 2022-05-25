ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA DNR Wildlife Resources: Don’t Feed The Bears, Be BearWise

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThankfully, all these situations are minor, and almost all could be avoided by being BearWise, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “One of the six BearWise Basics is about securing food, garbage, and recycling. When bears have access to human-provided foods, regardless...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRC

Zoo calls off search for missing baby animal, says it is likely dead

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Newspath/FOX 2/WJBK/NNS/WKRC) - The Detroit Zoo is expending its search for center's missing baby wallaby. The zoo said it had "exhausted every resource" in its search for the missing Joey, but "nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby." "At this point, after so...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Cars
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
BBC

Rising costs leading to lockdown pets being dumped, RSPCA says

Animal rescue centres say they are being inundated with pets abandoned after being bought during lockdown. Staff at centres in Bath and Bristol say they are struggling to keep up with the number of animals needing rehoming. The RSPCA said living costs are putting pressure on households meaning they can...
PETS
InspireMore

3 Cats “Were Slowly Starving To Death” Until This Angel Of A Woman Stepped in.

The road to finding a forever home was long and cruel for three cats named James, Lupin, and Sirius, but all it took was one kind person to change their lives forever. That person was Megan Beavers, an active member of her local rescue community. One day, she noticed a dog that needed help. But as she was helping the pup, a cat ran right up to her and begged for food.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Wildlife Conservation#Dnr#Ga Dnr Wildlife Resources#Wrd#Bearwise Basics
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Longest River In The US

You might instantly be thinking of the Mississippi River when you’ve read this article’s title, but it is NOT the longest river existing in the US, even despite its fame. Some of you have debated it for a while, but the longest river record does not belong to the breathtaking “old man river,” just like the others say.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Scent Will Keep Mice Away?

Rodents such as mice have a very keen sense of smell much stronger than humans, and they use their sense of smell to sniff out our food and make themselves right in our homes. The most important approach is to keep your home neat by storing and disposing of food correctly with possible entry points sealed off; above that many experts suggest using rancid smells to repel these tiny invaders.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Ravens, Magpies, and Crows: The Smartest Birds

Birds are some of the most interesting species in the world. Did you know that birds actually evolved from a group of dinosaurs?. This large black bird is one of the smartest birds in the world. A member of the corvid family, ravens have high intelligence and extraordinary problem-solving skills. In fact, the raven is so successful that its home range stretches from the Arctic, North America, Europe, Asia, North Africa, to islands of the Pacific Ocean. This super smart bird has the largest habitat of all the passerines. The raven's intelligence is compared to that of chimpanzees and dolphins. With one of the highest brain-to-body ratio, the raven has problem-solving skills, future-planning skills, and can remember different people. Want to test the raven's ability to solve problems? You will have to use some tasty treats to entice them. Within a short amount of time, the raven gets your treats with its smart brain.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Do Rabbits Hibernate?

Rabbits are known both as soft, gentle pets and as garden-ruining nuisances. Depending on what viewpoint you are coming from, they are either cute or a pest. They are small mammals often confused for rodents, but they’re lagomorphs. Lagomorphs include pika, rabbits, and hares. They look similar to rodents with their large liquid eyes, twitchy noses, and whiskers but are different species. Whether you own a rabbit or a garden, you might have some questions. Do rabbits hibernate? We’ll explore the answer and address some others common to this long-eared lagomorph.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TexasHighways

Animals Crossing

Wildlife agencies work across borders to protect rare species. Borders can be a big deal to humans, but the habitats of wild creatures transcend lines drawn on paper. Along the Texas-Mexico border, for example, animals like ocelots, beavers, and black bears rely on habitat in both countries. In fact, if...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Forest

In 1630, prior to European colonization, about half the land area of what is now the United States was forested – a little over 1.02 billion acres, according to an estimate by the Department of Agriculture. Since then, more than 250 million acres of forested lands have been cut and converted to other uses. About […]
AGRICULTURE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Wettest Place in the United States

Rain is an essential component of Earth’s water cycle, necessary for all life on the planet. Rainfall is the primary means by which water from the heavens falls to Earth, replenishing reservoirs, lakes, rivers, and other water sources while also providing the moisture that plants and animals require. Water...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

The Complete Guide To All Types Of Ticks

The only thing worse than the idea of a tick is just how many species of them exist. Believe it or not, there are nine hundred known species of ticks found worldwide, and knowing this is enough to give anyone nightmares. But we absolutely must know how to identify them. While most ticks do not cause lasting harm, some of these parasitic bloodsuckers are vectors for deadly illnesses. While this guide cannot identify every single tick species individually, we can provide you with a comprehensive guide to identifying the two families that tick species fall under and a guide to identifying the most common ticks found in North America.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Interesting Facts About Owls

While I have a great appreciation for man-made wonders, nothing comes close to the beauty of the natural world. Owls are present on almost all continents of the Earth. The only exceptions are Antarctica, most of Greenland, and some of the remote islands. Although owls are linked to superstition, mythology...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy