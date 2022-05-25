GA DNR Wildlife Resources: Don’t Feed The Bears, Be BearWise

Birds are some of the most interesting species in the world. Did you know that birds actually evolved from a group of dinosaurs?. This large black bird is one of the smartest birds in the world. A member of the corvid family, ravens have high intelligence and extraordinary problem-solving skills. In fact, the raven is so successful that its home range stretches from the Arctic, North America, Europe, Asia, North Africa, to islands of the Pacific Ocean. This super smart bird has the largest habitat of all the passerines. The raven's intelligence is compared to that of chimpanzees and dolphins. With one of the highest brain-to-body ratio, the raven has problem-solving skills, future-planning skills, and can remember different people. Want to test the raven's ability to solve problems? You will have to use some tasty treats to entice them. Within a short amount of time, the raven gets your treats with its smart brain.

