Saxton man charged for years of sexual abuse of minor

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man was charged in April with allegedly sexually abusing a minor and is now out on bail.

Michael Fessler, 42, is facing multiple sexual assaults after the female victim came forward, saying she’d been sexually abused by him for years.

Police spoke to the 16-year-old on April 13, in which she told police that Fessler had started inappropriately touching her when she was five or six. She told police that Fessler called the abuse “their little secret/their little game” and to not tell anyone.

Fessler also told the girl he was not going to take her virginity because there would be DNA leftover that could be traced back to him, according to police.

Fessler was arranged on April 25 and had preliminary hearings on May 4 and May 11. He posted bail on May 2 and is now awaiting another preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1. Fessler has been charged with multiple instances of deviated sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.

