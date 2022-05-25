ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxton, PA

Saxton man charged for years of sexual abuse of minor

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFIKS_0fqGiyz000

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man was charged in April with allegedly sexually abusing a minor and is now out on bail.

Michael Fessler, 42, is facing multiple sexual assaults after the female victim came forward, saying she’d been sexually abused by him for years.

Police spoke to the 16-year-old on April 13, in which she told police that Fessler had started inappropriately touching her when she was five or six. She told police that Fessler called the abuse “their little secret/their little game” and to not tell anyone.

Fessler also told the girl he was not going to take her virginity because there would be DNA leftover that could be traced back to him, according to police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Fessler was arranged on April 25 and had preliminary hearings on May 4 and May 11. He posted bail on May 2 and is now awaiting another preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1. Fessler has been charged with multiple instances of deviated sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriends daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Another alleged victim comes forward against former Westmont teacher

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shawn Miller, former music teacher at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, faces new charges after another alleged victim came forward to police about her experiences. Miller was at his preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that he raped a 9-year-old student back in 2015. On his way out of Magisterial District Judge […]
WTAJ

Duo charged after assaulting each other, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are both facing charges after police reported they were called to a Patton apartment to find that they had beaten each other up. On Wednesday, May 25, Patton Borough police were called to the 800 block of 5th Avenue in Patton for a report of a domestic violence […]
PATTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Saxton, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested trying to steal helicopter from police station

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is behind bars after state police say he tried to steal a truck from their parking lot before trying to hijack a helicopter that just landed in their landing area. State police in Emporium were alerted that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberto, tried breaking […]
EMPORIUM, PA
WTAJ

Shooting at neighbor lands Huntingdon County man in prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police. Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver wanted for fleeing from State College cops

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the owner/driver of a red pickup truck. On April 30 around 11:17 p.m., police said they spotted the truck driving the wrong way on W College Avenue at the intersection of S Atherton Street. When they attempted to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Intercourse#Indecent Assault#Sexual Assaults#Dna#Violent Crime#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Student arrested after Altoona school threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report. Altoona police were notified Wednesday, May 25, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Arrest made in 13-year old cold case murders in Mount Union

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 13 years without answers, DNA results were able to lead police to arrest a man they believe murdered two Mount Union women in 2009, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith announced Thursday. Morico Johnson, 47, of Newport News, Virginia, was taken into custody in his hometown Tuesday, May 24, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset daycare worker busted with heroin, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee from ABC Review Preschool was jailed Wednesday after she was caught with 12 stamp bags while supervising 10 children, according to police. Somerset Borough police went to the preschool, which also serves as a daycare center, around 9:53 a.m. May 25 after an employee said she caught 36-year-old […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$4.5k cash reward offered to find Johnstown killer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog. On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of pointing gun, trying to run man off road

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot another man in a Sheetz parking lot Tuesday night and also tried to run him off the road when he fled. Police were called to 700 Chestnut Avenue for a report of Tracy Bey, 25, threatening a man by pointing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Driver killed on I-80 after crashing into tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-80, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). First responders were called to the scene on I-80 in Lincoln Township, Jefferson County on May 25 at around 4:20 p.m. A driver, later identified as 24-year-old […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Prayer vigils to be held for victim’s of gun violence

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A prayer vigil will be held in Blair County in remembrance of those that lost their lives in the Texas elementary school shooting and other gun violence incidents. On Tuesday, May 31 the Geeseytown Lutheran Church located at 462 Route 22, Hollidaysburg, will be hosting a vigil at noon and then […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Small plane crash critically injures pilot, authorities say

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a wooded area of western Pennsylvania, critically injuring the pilot, authorities said. Authorities in Allegheny County and federal officials said the single-engine Aeronica 7 Champion aircraft went down in Elizabeth Township less than a mile from Rostraver Airport shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. Chief Ken Honick […]
ELIZABETH, PA
WTAJ

State College police looking for 3 people after purse stolen

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three individuals who were involved in stealing a purse in a State College grocery store. According to a press release from State College Police Department, the individuals stole the purse while at the Giant Food store at 2121 South Atherton Street on Sunday, May 22.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Food truck owner honors school shooting victims

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– In the wake of the Uvalde School Shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults, one food truck owner is spreading the message of kindness to kids. Doug’s Dawgs gave free hot dogs to elementary school children at Wednesday’s food truck event at the Holy Trinity Middle School campus. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

CDC labels Centre County ‘high’ in COVID-19 levels

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, variants and mutations of the virus continue to linger and spread leaving some local counties in the ‘high’ and ‘medium’ category of community levels. Centre County is the only county in the WTAJ viewing area that is considered ‘high’ by […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy