ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Cortes will lead Lima Police Department

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFhop_0fqGiks400

LIMA — Angel Cortes will be the next chief of the Lima Police Department.

Cortes, who currently holds the rank of major within the department, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he will officially be appointed by Mayor Sharetta Smith to succeed Chief Kevin Martin during a ceremony set for 10 a.m. on June 2 — one day before Martin’s retirement from the police force — in Lima City Council chambers.

Cortes said he learned that he had achieved the high score on a promotional assessment exam earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“I’m not prepared to make a formal announcement at this time. That’s up to the mayor and the chief. I’m just a major,” Cortes said when contacted by The Lima News. “I really haven’t had time to let this sink in yet.”

Cortes and Major James Baker were the two persons eligible to take the exam to succeed Martin. The promotional assessment test was administered May 17 by the independent assessor The Kettering Group. Smith said she received the scores of the civil service exam on Monday from the Lima Civil Service Board. Cortes scored an 87.75 percent on the test to Baker’s 83.5%. Under the provisions of the Ohio Revised Code and the City of Lima’s charter whoever scores highest on the test must be promoted to the position of chief.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with both Major Cortes and Major Baker and I have found them both to be fine police officers who are dedicated to the force and the community,” Smith said.

Martin said Cortes “has proven himself to be a strong leader,” adding that the community will be “well-served” by his appointment as the next chief of the LPD.

A native of Cleveland, Cortes joined the Lima Police Department in August of 1991 following his graduation from Northwestern Business College, now the University of Northwestern Ohio. He was promoted to sergeant six years later and became a lieutenant in June of 2003. Cortes was appointed to the rank of major in April of 2012 following a competitive civil service exam.

During his tenure with the LPD, Cortes supervised the hostage negotiations team and was instrumental in organizing the Pro Active Crime Enforcement Unit, or PACE team.

As a lieutenant, Cortes supervised third shift patrol services. As a major he was the commander of the administrative and investigative divisions.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Montez Archer Jr., 20, of Clinton Township, Mich., pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Quintez Q. Burns, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. Adrianne...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and injured in north Toledo early Friday morning, according to Toledo police. The incident occurred on East Park Street near Hartman Street sometime around 2 a.m. According to police on scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
wktn.com

Three Receive Summons for Drug Offenses

Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a woman passed out in a motor vehicle. The incident was reported just before 2 Thursday afternoon and occurred in the Walmart parking lot. According to the Daily Log Sheet, upon investigation, the incident turned into a felony theft and drug...
KENTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

15 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in fourth ’Operation Unity’ campaign in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested multiple people, recovered stolen vehicles and seized multiple drugs and cash during its latest “Operation Unity” campaign.   This is the fourth time police have executed the public-safety campaign in Columbus. In previous operations, police focused on a two-mile radius around James Road and Livingston Avenue, and in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man runs to Latch String for help following axe attack, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a man ran over to a local bar for help after he was attacked with an axe Friday afternoon, police say. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says that two men got into an argument at 3229 Lima Road around 2 p.m. on Friday. They say a man struck another man in the side with an axe, and the victim ran across the street to the Latch String Bar & Grill to have someone call 911 for him.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Guilty plea in killing at Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A homeless man accused in the beating and drowning death of a Decatur woman at a Fort Wayne motel a year ago has pleaded guilty. Ajaylan M. Shabazz has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery in the death of 35-year-old Tiffany I. Ferris, was found inside a room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. on May 10.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baker
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police investigating crash along US 27 near Hoagland Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says two cars were involved in a crash along US 27 Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer Adam Griffith says the crash happened along US 27, just south of Hoagland Road, just before 2 p.m. He says three vehicles were involved, with one person in critical condition, one in serious, and one with minor injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Kettering Group
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC, Cincinnati, was granted an agreed judgment of $15,971.58, plus interest and costs from Kelly M. Selby, Columbus Grove. The judgment includes $300 payments made payable by the 15th day of the month. May 17. Crystal Warner, 32, Lima, was sentenced to eight months in jail for...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WTOL 11

Catalytic converter thieves targeting employees at Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several employees from Toledo Assembly Complex say their catalytic converters were stolen in the parking lot. Only two employees felt comfortable enough to come forward and speak out about this. But we had several others reach out to us saying it happened to them too. They were just afraid of potential retaliation from the company.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 19

Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect in custody in Middletown, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting inside the Walmart store in Fairfield Township late Thursday is in custody early Friday, police said. The suspect ran from police at the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 in Middletown, where SWAT officers gathered overnight and captured near the Lowe’s store shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police. Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said. Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water […]
GAHANNA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Activity Tuesday, May 24

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
121
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy