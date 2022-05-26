Cortes will lead Lima Police Department

LIMA — Angel Cortes will be the next chief of the Lima Police Department.

Cortes, who currently holds the rank of major within the department, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he will officially be appointed by Mayor Sharetta Smith to succeed Chief Kevin Martin during a ceremony set for 10 a.m. on June 2 — one day before Martin’s retirement from the police force — in Lima City Council chambers.

Cortes said he learned that he had achieved the high score on a promotional assessment exam earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“I’m not prepared to make a formal announcement at this time. That’s up to the mayor and the chief. I’m just a major,” Cortes said when contacted by The Lima News. “I really haven’t had time to let this sink in yet.”

Cortes and Major James Baker were the two persons eligible to take the exam to succeed Martin. The promotional assessment test was administered May 17 by the independent assessor The Kettering Group. Smith said she received the scores of the civil service exam on Monday from the Lima Civil Service Board. Cortes scored an 87.75 percent on the test to Baker’s 83.5%. Under the provisions of the Ohio Revised Code and the City of Lima’s charter whoever scores highest on the test must be promoted to the position of chief.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with both Major Cortes and Major Baker and I have found them both to be fine police officers who are dedicated to the force and the community,” Smith said.

Martin said Cortes “has proven himself to be a strong leader,” adding that the community will be “well-served” by his appointment as the next chief of the LPD.

A native of Cleveland, Cortes joined the Lima Police Department in August of 1991 following his graduation from Northwestern Business College, now the University of Northwestern Ohio. He was promoted to sergeant six years later and became a lieutenant in June of 2003. Cortes was appointed to the rank of major in April of 2012 following a competitive civil service exam.

During his tenure with the LPD, Cortes supervised the hostage negotiations team and was instrumental in organizing the Pro Active Crime Enforcement Unit, or PACE team.

As a lieutenant, Cortes supervised third shift patrol services. As a major he was the commander of the administrative and investigative divisions.